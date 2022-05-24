Ravens agree to 1-year deal with CB Kyle Fuller, a Baltimore native and 2-time Pro Bowl pick

The Ravens have agreed to a one-year deal with cornerback Kyle Fuller, adding a Baltimore native with playmaking pedigree who could help stabilize their secondary. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Fuller, 30, should compete for playing time immediately in a Ravens defense looking to return to health and bounce back from a historically bad 2021. The Mount Saint Joseph product earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2018 with the Chicago Bears, when he led the NFL with seven interceptions, and made the Pro Bowl a second straight year in 2019.

Kyle Fuller, pictured with the Denver Broncos last season, should compete for playing time immediately in a Ravens defense looking to return to health and bounce back from a historically bad 2021. (Jack Dempsey/AP)

Fuller’s Ravens deal sends him to his third team in as many years. The Bears released Fuller after the 2020 season in a cost-cutting move, and he signed a one-year, $9.5 million contract with the Denver Broncos in March 2021. He struggled at times in Denver last season, playing four defensive snaps over a three-game span in October, including a Week 7 benching, and nine snaps over a two-game span in December.

While Fuller finished the season without an interception for the first time in his career, he showed his versatility as a nickel cornerback, where he could line up in Baltimore. Fuller’s also never missed a game because of injury since 2016.

After finishing last in the NFL in pass defense last year, the Ravens released cornerback Tavon Young and did not re-sign cornerback Anthony Averett. In the draft, they took safety Kyle Hamilton, who could defend receivers in the slot, and cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion “Pepe” Williams. Team officials are also hopeful that Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters will be back to full strength after suffering season-ending injuries last season.

