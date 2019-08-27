Ravens sign defensive back Anthony “Fish” Smithson, a Baltimore native

The Ravens signed defensive back Anthony “Fish” Smithson, the team announced Tuesday.
Smithson, an East Baltimore native, played three years at Kansas from 2014 to 2017 after spending his freshman year at Hartnell College. He received All-Big 12 honors in 2015 and 2016.
The 25-year-old, who played high school football in Utah, wasn’t selected in the 2017 NFL draft and bounced around with the Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Smithson, who is listed on team rosters as Fish, said he was given the name by his grandmother.
“That’s just the name that stuck with me my whole life,” Smithson said of his nickname at Redskins OTAs in 2017. “My grandmother gave it to me when I was five years old, and it kind of just stuck to me. My parents called me that, my coaches, all my family, teachers, so that’s why I go by Fish.”
The signing of Smithson gives the team a full 90-man roster ahead of its final preseason game against the Redskins on Thursday and Saturday’s roster cut deadline.