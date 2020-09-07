Ravens reportedly sought sign-and-trade deal to acquire defensive end Jadeveon Clowney

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney’s drawn-out free agency finally ended Sunday, as he signed a one-year deal with the Tenessee Titans.
But if the NFL operated more like the NBA, Clowney might have ended up in Baltimore.
According to Pro Football Talk, the Ravens sought a sign-and-trade deal to acquire the 2014 No. 1 overall pick. Under the hypothetical deal, the Jacksonville Jaguars would have used their cap room to sign Clowney and then traded him to the Ravens.
The Ravens have a little over $16 million in cap space after releasing safety Earl Thomas III. Clowney’s deal with Tennessee is reportedly worth $12 million and carries a maximum value of $15 million.
The cap-strapped New Orleans Saints reportedly posed a possible deal to the NFL, which would have allowed another team to use their space to sign Clowney and pay his signing bonus and then subsequently trade him to New Orleans.
According to Pro Football Talk, the league said it would not approve such a deal.
ESPN reported Saturday that the Ravens “almost got something done” with Clowney a couple of weeks ago.
A day before Clowney ultimately signed with the Titans, coach John Harbaugh was asked about the team’s interest in him but declined to comment in detail.
Latest Baltimore Ravens
“I think anybody would have an interest in a player of that caliber, certainly,” Harbaugh said in a video conference call. “Anybody across the league would, you know? He’s a great player. He’s, from all accounts, a good, hardworking guy, so it just depends on people’s situations, roster situations and cap situations to determine all those kind of things.”