Ahead of Sunday’s divisional game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens on Saturday promoted defensive lineman Zach Sieler from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
Sieler, 24, provides depth along the defensive line, with defensive tackle Brandon Williams listed as questionable.
Williams missed last week’s game against the Cleveland Browns with a knee injury, but outside linebacker Pernell McPhee said he expects Williams to play.
The Ravens had an open roster spot after placing safety/special teams ace Brynden Trawick on injured reserve with an elbow injury.
Sieler, a second-year player out of Ferris State, was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. He appeared in two games last season and logged one tackle.
The Ravens released Sieler as part of their 53-man roster cutdown, but re-signed him to their practice squad.
Humphrey, Young fined
Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was fined $14,037 for his altercation with Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the third quarter of the team’s 40-25 loss last Sunday.
Linebacker Kenny Young also was fined $7,017 for entering the area of an active fight.
Beckham and offensive lineman JC Tretter were fined $14,037 for their involvement in the incident.
According to multiple reports, Beckham and Tretter plan to appeal their fines.