Ravens assistants to coach in East-West Shrine Bowl; ex-Raven Jarret Johnson honored | NOTES

According to the Shrine Bowl, more than 100 players from last year’s game signed with professional teams last spring, and more than 70 made final NFL rosters last season. An average of over 300 Shrine Bowl alumni are on NFL rosters each year. Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo and Navy linebacker Diego Fagot are among those who’ve accepted invitations to the game, which will be held in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.