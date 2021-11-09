After a busy Sunday for their offense, Ravens try to rest players in anticipation of Thursday matchup with Dolphins

The Ravens nearly doubled the Minnesota Vikings in time of possession Sunday, holding the ball for more than 46 minutes in a 34-31 overtime win.
That meant a heavy workload for the offense, which was on the field for a season-high 98 snaps and now must be ready to play the Miami Dolphins on short rest.
“We had chairs out for the early walk-through,” coach John Harbaugh joked Monday as he described efforts to keep the players fresh.
“It’s tough, but that’s the nature of the business,” defensive end Calais Campbell said after practice. “We definitely wish the offense didn’t have to do that many plays going into a short week, but at the end of the day, we had to do what we had to do to get a win. And coming back on the short week, going on the road, it’s a bit of a tough challenge. But I’m confident in my guys.”
Rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman, preparing for his first Thursday night game, said veteran teammates have advised him to, “Take care of your body, get as much rest as you need. Really, that’s it. That’s all you can do.”