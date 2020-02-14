Seven-round Ravens mock draft (Version 1.0): Defense adds champion linebacker early and Terps standout late

If last year is a guide, the Ravens should learn their two compensatory-pick slots next Friday. (Because of the loss of free-agent inside linebacker C.J. Mosley and wide receiver John Brown, they’re expected to receive a pair of fourth-round selections.) After that, the dominoes will start to fall: The combine starts Feb. 23. The window to designate franchise and transition tags runs from Feb. 25 to March 10. On March 18, free agency begins. On April 23, so does the draft.