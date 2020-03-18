xml:space="preserve">
Wide receiver Seth Roberts reportedly signing with Panthers after one year with Ravens

Jonas Shaffer
By
Baltimore Sun
Mar 18, 2020 3:03 PM

Free-agent wide receiver Seth Roberts has agreed to sign with the Carolina Panthers after one season in Baltimore, according to the NFL Network.

Roberts, 29, had 21 catches on 35 targets for 271 yards last year, all career lows. He also had two touchdown receptions and averaged 12.9 yards per catch with the Ravens.

Roberts signed a one-year, $2 million contract last offseason after four years in Oakland. The terms of his new contract are not yet known.

Marquise “Hollwood” Brown (584 yards), Willie Snead IV (339) and MIles Boykin (198) are the Ravens’ top returning wide receivers, and the Ravens are expected to add to the position through next month’s draft.

