10 potential Ravens targets to watch at the 2021 Senior Bowl

The 6-0, 190-pound senior had 59 catches for 922 yards and six touchdowns in nine games. He returned to Oklahoma State after tearing his ACL in 2019, when he had 53 catches for 903 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games. Last season, he ranked third in yards per route run among Power Five conference outside receivers, according to PFF. Wallace doesn’t have great size or elite speed, and his injury history could be a red flag. But with his burst and jump-ball ability, Wallace can threaten defenses at every level, and could go as early as the second round.