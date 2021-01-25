10 potential Ravens targets to watch at the 2021 Senior Bowl

On Monday morning in Owings Mills, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta will address the team’s offseason plan. On Tuesday, he’ll turn his attention to Mobile, Alabama, where over 100 NFL draft hopefuls will start their week of practice ahead of Saturday’s Senior Bowl.
With the NFL scouting combine canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the draft showcase has emerged as the most important scouting event of the offseason. And after a 17-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round, it’s clear the Ravens need help at some positions.
Here’s a look at 10 Senior Bowl players the Ravens could target in the draft, with a focus on positions of need (wide receiver, edge rusher and interior offensive line) and potentially vulnerable spots (cornerback and defensive line).
Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney
The 6-foot, 193-pound senior led Florida in catches (62), receiving yards (831) and all-purpose yards (1,228). Toney’s elusiveness makes him an open-field weapon and potential special teams threat; he broke 32 tackles on 80 catches over the past two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus, one of the country’s highest rates. Toney’s route tree is considered somewhat limited and he’s projected as a slot receiver, where the Ravens already have another young speedster and return option in Devin Duvernay. But he’s a potential first-round pick and likely wouldn’t fall far into Day 2.
Wake Forest wide receiver Sage Surratt
The 6-3, 215-pound redshirt junior opted out of Wake Forest’s 2020 season to prepare for the draft. In 2019, Surratt had 66 receptions for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns last season in just nine games, missing the final four games with a shoulder injury. Surratt bullied college cornerbacks with his play strength and physicality — he caught 18 of 30 contested balls and broke 17 tackles last year, according to PFF — but his deep speed is a question mark. Still, his clean route running and tenacious blocking should make him a potential mid-round target in Baltimore.
Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace
The 6-0, 190-pound senior had 59 catches for 922 yards and six touchdowns in nine games. He returned to Oklahoma State after tearing his ACL in 2019, when he had 53 catches for 903 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games. Last season, he ranked third in yards per route run among Power Five conference outside receivers, according to PFF. Wallace doesn’t have great size or elite speed, and his injury history could be a red flag. But with his burst and jump-ball ability, Wallace can threaten defenses at every level, and could go as early as the second round.
Pittsburgh edge rusher Rashad Weaver
The 6-5, 270-pound redshirt senior was named an All-American after posting 14½ tackles for loss, 7½ sacks and three forced fumbles in nine games. After missing all of 2019 with a torn ACL, Weaver had multiple quarterback pressures in every Pittsburgh game this season, according to PFF, and was especially productive against the best tackles he faced. While his size could keep him from being an every-down player in some schemes, he’s a high-effort player who wins with good hands and leverage. Opinions will vary on his NFL ceiling, meaning Weaver could go in the second round or fall to Day 3.
Miami edge rusher Quincy Roche
The 6-3, 245-pound Randallstown native and New Town graduate ranked third in the Atlantic Coast Conference with 14½ tackles for loss in 10 games. Roche transferred to Miami after three seasons at Temple, including a standout 2019 in which he ranked fifth in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 13 sacks. Roche lined up at defensive end for the Hurricanes but, with his lean frame and varied pass-rush experience, likely projects as a 3-4 outside linebacker. His technical ability sets him apart, and a strong predraft showing could secure his Day 2 credentials.
Wake Forest edge rusher Carlos Basham Jr.
The 6-5, 285-pound redshirt senior had five sacks and 28 tackles (5½ for loss) in seven games, and saw the country’s longest active streak of games with a tackle for loss end at 23 in late October. In 2019, “Boogie” led the Demon Deacons with 11 sacks and 18 tackles for loss. Basham typically wins as a pass rusher with power, angles and effort, rather than burst and bend, but his size means he could move inside. His predraft testing will impress, as he reportedly bench-presses more than 400 pounds, squats more than 700 pounds and has been timed at 4.21 seconds in the short shuttle.
Alabama guard Deonte Brown
The 6-4, 350-pound redshirt senior earned first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors, mostly playing at right guard. According to PFF, Brown didn’t allow a sack over his last three seasons at Alabama. He’s one of the most physically imposing players in the class, and his size allows him to wash out linemen as a run blocker and anchor impressively in pass protection. However, his boulder-like frame can also limit him as a second-level blocker, and he struggled at times with quick-twitch pass rushers. Brown’s considered a mid-round prospect.
Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey
The 6-5, 320-pound redshirt junior is a two-time All-American and two-time Big 12 Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year. According to PFF, he never allowed a sack during his three-year career as a starter, and he had easily the country’s best negatively graded run-block rate in 2020. A former wrestler, Humphrey is considered a reliable presnap communicator with excellent strength and good hands. His athletic limitations will likely keep him out of the first round, but Humphrey should be one of the first centers taken. The Ravens need the position shored up, and quickly.
Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson
The 6-5, 305-pound senior had one sack and 17 tackles (two for loss) in six games and earned second-team All-ACC honors. But Wilson’s final Florida State season was considered a letdown after his breakout junior season, when he had five sacks and 44 tackles (8½ for loss) in nine games. A leg injury ended his 2020 season, which had started with first-round buzz, just as a hand injury cut short his 2019 season. Wilson’s power and pass-rush ability as an interior lineman are tantalizing, but he’ll have to prove he’s well rounded and worthy of a Day 2 pick. With Brandon Williams’ contract making his future in Baltimore uncertain, the Ravens will need a nose tackle sooner than later.
Washington cornerback Elijah Molden
The 5-10, 190-pound senior was named first-team All-Pac-12 for the second straight season after posting one interception and two passes defended in a four-game Washington season. Molden allowed just 11 catches for 65 yards on 18 targets last season, according to PFF. The son of former NFL defensive back Alex Molden, he finished third on the Huskies in tackles in 2020 and first in 2019, including 5½ for loss. With his smaller stature and decent speed, as well as his ability to mirror receivers in space, Molden projects as a slot cornerback, where Tavon Young has struggled with injuries. He’s likely a mid-round pick.