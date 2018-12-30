Ravens cornerbacks Humphrey, Young acknowledge rough outings as secondary struggles

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey has quietly emerged as one of the Ravens’ best players, earning the team’s Most Valuable Player honor as voted by the media.

Humphrey did not validate that award in the team’s 26-24 win against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday as he was on the wrong end of several significant plays that could have cost the Ravens the victory and the AFC North title.

He was outleaped by tight end David Njoku for a 42-yard gain in the third quarter, surrendered a 38-yard pass to wide receiver Antonio Callaway in the first, watched wide receiver Breshad Perriman corral a 19-yard throw along the right sideline in the fourth, and allowed wide receiver Rashard Higgins to get free on an underneath route for an 11-yard gain on third-and-8 in the third. He was also flagged for jumping offsides and holding Higgins.

“They definitely were coming at me,” Humphrey said. “My man was open a lot. [Rookie quarterback] Baker [Mayfield] was finding my man.”

Humphrey was joined by slot cornerback Tavon Young, who was turned around by Perriman and wide receiver Jarvis Landry for touchdowns of 28 and 48 yards, respectively, and was beaten by Landry for a 16-yard gain in the fourth. Young appeared to be looking for safety help over the top on both scores, but he refused to blame anyone.

“It was just a blown coverage,” he said. “My fault. We’re going to get it right. It was just few mistakes.”

Humphrey pointed out that the positive aspect of the win is that he and the rest of the secondary will get a chance to review their errors and make the necessary changes for Sunday’s AFC wildcard playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers at 1:05 p.m.

“The secondary, we didn’t play our best ball game, especially me,” he said. “We saw some looks we haven’t seen before, and we saw some things we can fix. So we’ll just kind of build off the mistakes and make it better for the next one.”