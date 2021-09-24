Ravens confident in turnaround for secondary hit by injuries and strong offenses: ‘It’s just the execution’

“If our safeties want to know what it’s like to play in the Pro Bowl, just look at the last few weeks,” Martindale said. “The biggest thing with those tight ends is the relationship they have with the quarterback. I mean think about right here with Mark Andrews and Lamar [Jackson], they got a great relationship. Mark knows where to get where Lamar would find him. And that’s what we’ve seen time and time again. It’s the same thing in Detroit.”