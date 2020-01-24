Ravens season superlatives: Honoring Lamar Jackson’s brilliance, Marcus Peters’ celebrations and more

Jackson’s approval rating in Baltimore is close to perfect, even with his 0-2 playoff record. He could run for mayor, air his highlight-reel touchdown run against the Cincinnati Bengals as a campaign ad and win. He won’t, of course, because that’d be one more thing getting in the way of his pursuit of greatness. Jackson is beloved in the Ravens locker room, the community and across the league. But he’s not a champion yet, so the adulation just won’t suffice.