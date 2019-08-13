Ravens sign punter Sean Smith, two days after trading Kaare Vedvik

The Ravens have signed punter Sean Smith, the team announced Tuesday.
Smith fills the roster spot vacated by kicker-punter Kaare Vedvik, who was traded to the Minnesota Vikings for a fifth-round draft pick Sunday. The Ravens needed another leg in camp to reduce the workload on kicker Justin Tucker.
Smith, a four-time first-team All-Pioneer Football League selection, who set a Dayton record for punting average (45.4 yards) as a senior in 2018, attended rookie minicamp with the Ravens in the spring.