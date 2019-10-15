Seattle’s lone defeat came at home, a Week 3 loss to the New Orleans Saints, but CenturyLink Field has been a fortress against AFC teams. Since 2012, Wilson’s rookie year, the Seahawks are 14-1 overall against AFC teams and 9-6 against the spread, according to CBS Sports. The Ravens, meanwhile, when facing NFC opponents, are 6-7 overall and 3-10 against the spread since 2016.