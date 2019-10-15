The Seattle Seahawks are field-goal favorites over the visiting Ravens ahead of their showdown Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
The AFC North-leading Ravens (4-2), who are 3½-point underdogs as of Tuesday morning, have been favored in all but one game this season. They were 4½-point road underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 and did not cover, losing, 33-28.
Led by Most Valuable Player candidate Russell Wilson, the Seahawks have won three straight games and are 5-1 overall. They trail only the undefeated San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West.
Seattle’s lone defeat came at home, a Week 3 loss to the New Orleans Saints, but CenturyLink Field has been a fortress against AFC teams. Since 2012, Wilson’s rookie year, the Seahawks are 14-1 overall against AFC teams and 9-6 against the spread, according to CBS Sports. The Ravens, meanwhile, when facing NFC opponents, are 6-7 overall and 3-10 against the spread since 2016.
The Ravens and Seattle have met just five times, last facing off in 2015, a 35-6 road victory for the Seahawks. Seattle has won three straight overall after dropping the series’ first two meetings.
The over-under for the game is 50½ points.