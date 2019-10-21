Lamar Jackson slipped. He tripped. He fell over himself. It wasn’t clear whether the CenturyLink Field turf, soaked by persistent Seattle showers, was in bad shape, the Ravens quarterback was wearing the wrong kind of cleats, or he was just moving faster than his brain could process.
But when the Ravens needed a play in their most important game of the year, a showdown against the Seattle Seahawks, Jackson took off, those legs pumping and the offense moving with him.
When the Ravens faced fourth-and-2 from the Seahawks’ 8-yard line in the third quarter, it was Jackson who followed the heft of maybe the Ravens’ heaviest formation all season and found the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown. When they faced third-and-8 from deep in their own territory, it was Jackson who found a seam in the Seahawks’ pass rush and took off down the left side for 30 yards. Ten plays and almost eight minutes later, a short field goal gave them the game’s first double-digit lead.
With a resurgent defense led by playmaking cornerback Marcus Peters and safety Earl Thomas III, in his first game at Seattle since parting ways this offseason, the Ravens won a game marked by first-half struggles and second-half dominance. Their 30-16 win is their first ever in Seattle and extends their lead in the AFC North to 2½ games. They enter their bye week with a 5-2 record and a home date with the New England Patriots in Week 9 up next.
Jackson finished 9-for-20 for 143 yards and 14 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown, his second straight game with 100-plus rushing yards. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson finished 20-for-41 for 241 yards, a touchdown and his first interception, plus three carries for 27 yards.
The game profiled as a matchup of two of the NFL’s four most efficient offenses, according to Football Outsiders. It unfolded like the kind of slugfest the Ravens often found themselves in the second half of last season.
The Ravens’ early attack was restrained to the rare big completion — a 50-yard bomb to rookie Miles Boykin on their second play from scrimmage, a 33-yard catch by tight end Mark Andrews off play-action — and the occasional scramble. Jackson’s three scrambles for 43 yards accounted for two of the Ravens’ five first-half first downs and nearly half of their rushing total.
Even when the offense was efficient, it faltered in the red zone. The Ravens had second-and-3 from Seattle’s 7-yard line on their opening drive and settled for a field goal. Their next time in scoring range, they got a first down at the Seahawks' 12, but moved up just 2 yards. Another field goal.
For the second straight week, the absence of rookie wide receiver and deep threat Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was pronounced. A newcomer helped fill the void. Never mind that he’s a cornerback.
Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale had joked Thursday that even if Marcus Peters wasn’t ready for Sunday’s game by Friday, he’d hope the two-time All-Pro cornerback would lie to him. Peters said he’d studied up.
Maybe it helped that Peters had already played the Seahawks two weeks earlier, in a Week 5 meeting with the Los Angeles Rams. Maybe he saw it coming. But his 67-yard interception return for a touchdown midway through the second quarter, when the offense was struggling and the defense was hanging on, gave the Ravens a 13-10 lead.
Jackson's 8-yard scamper on fourth down gave the Ravens a 20-13 lead late in the fourth quarter, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey's recovery and 18-yard return of a fumble for a touchdown effectively put the game away.
Kicker Justin Tucker was 3-for-3 on Sunday, extending his perfect start to 16-for-16 this season.
Instant analysis
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: The Ravens enter the bye week with a 5-2 record and their most impressive win of the season to date. The defense, facing against arguably the league MVP to this point in Russell Wilson, had its best performance. New Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters left his mark in his Ravens debut with a pick-six, Wilson’s first interception of the season, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey made sure he wasn’t outdone with his scoop-and-score. The offense once again left points on the field early but when all else failed, Lamar Jackson took it upon himself and carried the load. With multiple starters likely to return after the bye week, this team is starting to show it came be a legitimate AFC contender.
Peter Schmuck, columnist: Don’t think anybody expected the Ravens to lay a double-digit beating on the Seattle Seahawks at deafening CenturyLink Field, but they played their most complete game of the season and the oblong ball definitely bounced their way when it counted. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson might be an early MVP front runner, but after newly acquired cornerback Marcus Peters pulled off that long pick six, he started to look a little more human. The Ravens defense pressured him all afternoon and scored a second defensive touchdown to remove all doubt. The Ravens will have a very enjoyable bye week before they prepare for their Week 9 showdown with the Patriots, who should have their hands full when they get to M&T Bank Stadium.
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: According to some advanced metrics, the Ravens have the best chance of knocking the New England Patriots off this year. For them to win by 14 in Seattle ... without their top wide receiver ... with their top tight end struggling ... and another defensive starter injured ... you start to see why.
Childs Walker, reporter: If the Ravens end up in the postseason for a second straight year, this will go down as a signature win. They appeared to be on their heels in the second quarter when newly acquired cornerback Marcus Peters turned the tide with a daring pick six. It was exactly the kind of high-risk, high-reward jolt the Ravens defense needed and showed how Peters might bring a different element to the team. From there, the Ravens truly got after Russell Wilson, playing their best defensive stretch of the season after halftime. On offense, the Ravens again leaned hard on Lamar Jackson’s unique magic as a runner. Opponents never truly have the Ravens bottled up, because Jackson can create something out of nothing on even the most dire third downs. It’s an unusual formula, but who’s to say the Ravens can’t ride it a long way?