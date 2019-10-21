Childs Walker, reporter: If the Ravens end up in the postseason for a second straight year, this will go down as a signature win. They appeared to be on their heels in the second quarter when newly acquired cornerback Marcus Peters turned the tide with a daring pick six. It was exactly the kind of high-risk, high-reward jolt the Ravens defense needed and showed how Peters might bring a different element to the team. From there, the Ravens truly got after Russell Wilson, playing their best defensive stretch of the season after halftime. On offense, the Ravens again leaned hard on Lamar Jackson’s unique magic as a runner. Opponents never truly have the Ravens bottled up, because Jackson can create something out of nothing on even the most dire third downs. It’s an unusual formula, but who’s to say the Ravens can’t ride it a long way?