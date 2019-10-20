Ravens rookie wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor are inactive for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, with ankle injuries sidelining the starters for a second straight week.
Brown, who’s second on the team in catches (21) and receiving yards (326) and tied for first in receiving touchdowns (three), and Onwuasor, who played over 89% of the Ravens’ defensive snaps in each of their first five games, did not practice all week. Cornerback Maurice Canady, who also was absent from practice, is not on the team’s 46-man game day roster.
Neither is cornerback Jimmy Smith, who returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering a knee sprain in Week 1. Smith was limited in practice through Friday and was listed as doubtful on the injury report. With a Week 8 bye, he’ll likely be healthy for the Ravens’ Week 9 showdown against the New England Patriots.
Even with the addition of two-time All-Pro Marcus Peters, the Ravens’ secondary depth will be tested against the Seahawks’ potent passing attack. Cornerback Anthony Averett, who suffered an ankle injury in practice Wednesday and missed the following two days, is active and will play after two straight healthy scratches.
Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley, guard Ben Powers and defensive tackle Daylon Mack are healthy scratches. Wide receiver Jaleel Scott is active for the second straight week, while newly acquired Bennett Jackson will make his first appearance in an NFL game after five years in the league.
The Seahawks are missing left tackle Duane Brown, defensive end Ziggy Ansah and safety Bradley McDougald, all starters. Wide receivers Gary Jennings and John Ursua, guard Jordan Roos and safety Lano Hil are also inactive.