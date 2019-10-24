At the snap of the ball, Brown took one step before sitting in the flat, no doubt hoping Peters would stick with him there. But Peters did not. He said afterward that he’d seen this pass concept two weeks ago. On Sunday, Peters was playing an “off-zone-type of a coverage,” according to Harbaugh, and was well positioned to handle both routes in the so-called China play: Brown’s short hitch route and slot receiver Tyler Lockett’s corner route.