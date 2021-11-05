Ravens vs. Vikings scouting report for Week 9: Who has the edge?

Lamar Jackson took five sacks in the Ravens’ 41-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, a result of uneven pass protection and his propensity to hold the ball as he looks downfield. He completed just 15 of 31 passes but averaged more than 17 yards per completion. First-round pick Rashod Bateman continued his productive start with three catches for 80 yards in his second career game. Bateman already makes a potent pairing with Marquise Brown, who leads the Ravens with six touchdown catches and is on pace for almost 1,400 receiving yards. Veteran Sammy Watkins could join them against the Vikings after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury, though he did not practice Wednesday. Tight end Mark Andrews (37 catches on 51 targets, 516 yards) has graded as the league’s best player at his position, according to Pro Football Focus. In sum, Jackson is throwing to the most dangerous set of targets he has ever worked with, and the Ravens rank seventh in the league in yards per attempt, up from 21st last season.