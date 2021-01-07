Ravens vs. Titans scouting report for the AFC wild-card round: Who has the edge?

RAVENS PASSING GAME: Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes in the Ravens’ Week 17 blowout of the Cincinnati Bengals, pushing his season total to 26. Jackson continued his stellar performance in the red zone, where he’s completed 67.8% of his passes with 19 touchdowns and no interceptions this season. He finished the season seventh in ESPN’s QBR, ahead of Russell Wilson and Tom Brady. Jackson has struggled with Tennessee’s approach of crowding the box with small, quick defenders. He threw two interceptions in the Ravens’ playoff loss to the Titans last season and another in a Week 11 loss to Tennessee. Marquise “Hollywood” Brown caught two touchdown passes against the Bengals and has caught six in his past six games. Brown led the Ravens with 100 targets and tied tight end Mark Andrews for the reception lead at 58. Jackson’s third favorite target, Willie Snead IV, missed Week 17 with an ankle injury, but returned to practice Wednesday. The Ravens rank last in the league in total passing and 21st in yards per attempt.