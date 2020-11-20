Ravens vs. Titans scouting report for Week 11: Who has the edge?

The battered Ravens will face one of the most difficult challenges remaining on their schedule when Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans come to town for a rematch of last season’s playoff upset.
RAVENS PASSING GAME: Quarterback Lamar Jackson passed fairly well (24 of 34 for 249 yards, two touchdowns) in difficult weather conditions in Sunday night’s loss to the New England Patriots. Playing without All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley, the Ravens did a decent job protecting their quarterback against the Patriots, who hit him just twice. Jackson sits 19th in ESPN’s QBR ranking, which he topped in 2019. After three quiet weeks as a receiver, tight end Mark Andrews caught seven passes on nine targets against New England. Slot receiver Willie Snead IV continued his recent run of excellent play with two touchdown catches. Jackson tried to find Marquise Brown downfield, but the 2019 first-round draft pick endured another frustrating week, with just two catches on six targets. The Ravens rank 31st in passing offense and 24th in yards per attempt.
TITANS PASSING GAME: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has delivered another season of efficient play, averaging 7.6 yards per attempt with 20 touchdowns against three interceptions. Tannehill attempted just 14 passes in the Titans’ playoff win over the Ravens last season, but two of those went for touchdowns. A.J. Brown (34 catches, 478 yards, six touchdowns) is Tannehill’s top target, but 2017 first-round pick Corey Davis has been just as good. Tight end Jonnu Smith (26 catches, 318 yards, six touchdowns) is one of the most dangerous receivers at his position. Tennessee’s offensive linemen don’t grade as outstanding pass blockers, according to Pro Football Focus, but Tannehill has taken just 12 sacks. The Titans rank 24th in total passing and 14th in yards per attempt.
EDGE: Titans
RAVENS RUNNING GAME: The Ravens have not run with their usual efficiency over the last two weeks, totaling a pedestrian 225 yards on 66 attempts against the Patriots and Indianapolis Colts. They’ve fallen to second in rushing and fifth in yards per carry after leading the league in both last season. Running back Mark Ingram II returned from an ankle injury against the Patriots but gained just 5 yards on five carries. Backups Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins have both outproduced the veteran. Jackson is the one constant here with 524 yards and a 5.8 per-carry average in nine games.
TITANS RUNNING GAME: Running back Derrick Henry ran over the Ravens for 195 yards in Tennessee’s playoff victory, and he’s maintained his elite performance this season with 946 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games. Henry ran for 103 yards on 19 carries in the Titans’ Thursday night loss to the Colts. He’ll be featured against a Ravens defensive front that struggled to stop Patriots running back Damien Harris. Tannehill isn’t looking to run, but he’s mobile enough to pick up yards (114 on 24 carries) with the occasional scramble. The Titans are facing health concerns on their offensive line; two starters did not practice and another was limited Wednesday.
EDGE: Even
RAVENS RUSH DEFENSE: The Ravens were disgusted with themselves after allowing 173 rushing yards to a Patriots offense that didn’t look to do much else. They missed defensive end Calais Campbell, who was inactive with a calf strain, and nose tackle Brandon Williams, who left early with an ankle injury. The Titans will use Henry to test this wounded defensive front. Defensive end Derek Wolfe was a bright spot with seven tackles against the Patriots. Rookie inside linebacker Patrick Queen struggled and grades as the league’s fourth worst run defender at his position, according to Pro Football Focus. The Ravens will hope to get linebacker L.J. Fort back from a finger injury. They’ve allowed 4.5 yards per carry on the season.
TITANS RUSH DEFENSE: The Titans allowed the Colts to rush for 133 yards in that Thursday loss and have been mediocre, allowing opponents to average 4.5 yards per carry. Inside linebacker Jayon Brown leads the team with 73 tackles, and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (who did not practice Wednesday because of a knee injury) has always excelled as an edge setter. The Titans miss Jurrell Casey, who was their top interior lineman for many years before signing with the Denver Broncos in the offseason, though 2019 first-round pick Jeffery Simmons has played well.
EDGE: Ravens
RAVENS PASS DEFENSE: The Patriots largely took All-Pro cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters out of the game by not testing them. Will Tennessee do the same in an effort to win the turnover battle? Humphrey and Peters have combined to pick off four passes and force seven fumbles. The Ravens played without veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith against the Patriots and will be thin in the secondary if he can’t return from an ankle injury. The Ravens blitz more than any team in the league but have produced just one sack in the past two games as opponents have stopped looking for downfield throws. Opposing quarterbacks have averaged a paltry 5.5 yards per attempt against them.
TITANS PASS DEFENSE: The Titans rank 27th in pass defense and allow 6.6 yards per attempt, so they’re vulnerable here. They’ve sacked opposing quarterbacks 11 times, tied for second worst in the league. Cornerback Malcolm Butler is still effective at age 30, but the Titans have allowed prolific passing performances from teams that don’t normally light it up through the air such as the Colts, the Chicago Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars. They could be without their most athletic cornerback, Adoree’ Jackson, who’s dealing with a knee injury.
EDGE: Ravens
RAVENS SPECIAL TEAMS: Kicker Justin Tucker has missed just once (from 61 yards) this season. Punter Sam Koch ranks sixth in the league with a net average of 43 yards and has put 16 of 34 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. The Ravens have accumulated 531 yards on returns compared with 325 for their opponents, and Tucker is tied for third in the league with 40 touchbacks on kickoffs.
TITANS SPECIAL TEAMS: Kicker Stephen Gostkowski has made just 12 of 20 field-goal attempts despite making six of seven from 50 yards or beyond. Punter Brett Kern is out with a wrist injury, and the Titans turned to Trevor Daniel, who hurt them with a 17-yard misfire against the Colts. The Titans have allowed 106 more return yards than they’ve produced.
EDGE: Ravens
RAVENS INTANGIBLES: The Patriots beat the Ravens at their own power game on a rainy Sunday night, raising questions about how well John Harbaugh’s team can hold up in the face of mounting injuries. Tight end Nick Boyle’s season-ending knee injury was another dispiriting blow to an offense that has struggled to put together four good quarters. The Ravens certainly won’t overlook the Titans, who knocked them out of the playoffs in January.
TITANS INTANGIBLES: The Titans are coming off a bad loss to the Colts and have dropped three of their past four, including a pair to AFC North teams. But they’ll come in confident that they can run on the Ravens and frustrate Jackson, much as they did in their postseason upset. The Titans need to win to keep pace with the Colts in the AFC South and with a crowded pack of wild-card contenders that includes the Ravens.
EDGE: Even
PREDICTION: Henry is probably the last person the Ravens want to see as they lick their wounds from a bruising loss to the Patriots. But they’ll move the ball on a Tennessee defense that doesn’t do anything particularly well, and if the game is close, they’ll benefit from superior special teams. Ravens 30, Titans 26.