Ravens vs. Titans scouting report for Week 11: Who has the edge?

RAVENS PASS DEFENSE: The Patriots largely took All-Pro cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters out of the game by not testing them. Will Tennessee do the same in an effort to win the turnover battle? Humphrey and Peters have combined to pick off four passes and force seven fumbles. The Ravens played without veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith against the Patriots and will be thin in the secondary if he can’t return from an ankle injury. The Ravens blitz more than any team in the league but have produced just one sack in the past two games as opponents have stopped looking for downfield throws. Opposing quarterbacks have averaged a paltry 5.5 yards per attempt against them.