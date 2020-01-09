RAVENS PASSING GAME: Lamar Jackson finished third in the NFL in passer rating at 113.3 and led the league with 36 touchdown passes against just six interceptions, remarkable statistics for a player whose passing skills were picked apart as recently as the start of this season. The Ravens finished 27th in passing, largely because they attempted the fewest throws in the league. But they averaged 6.9 yards per attempt, 10th best. Tight end Mark Andrews made his first Pro Bowl, leading the team with 64 catches, 852 receiving yards and 10 touchdown receptions. He was easily Jackson’s favorite target on third down and in the red zone. His tight end colleagues, Nick Boyle and Hayden Hurst, also delivered efficient seasons, catching 61 passes on 82 targets between them. Andrews, Boyle and Hurst all graded among the NFL’s top 13 tight ends, according to Pro Football Focus. By contrast, the Ravens’ wide receivers were the least targeted in the league. Rookie Marquise Brown led the group with 46 catches for 584 yards and seven touchdowns, but he only exceeded 50 yards in three games and last hit that mark in Week 10. The Ravens offensive line did a superb job protecting Jackson, with tackles Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr. and right guard Marshal Yanda all ranking among the best pass blockers in the league.