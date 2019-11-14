RAVENS PASS DEFENSE: The Ravens produced a defensive touchdown for the third straight game Sunday when cornerback Marcus Peters stepped in front of the Bengals’ Alex Erickson for an interception and never looked back. It was Peters’ second pick-six in just three games with the Ravens and his third of the season. With Peters and Marlon Humphrey, the Ravens have two of the NFL’s top cover corners, and Jimmy Smith has also played well since returning from a knee sprain that cost him six games. Safety Earl Thomas III has also put himself in line for a potential Pro Bowl appearance. The Ravens got sacks from two unusual sources in Patrick Ricard and Chris Wormley against Cincinnati, and their top pass rusher, Matthew Judon, also played well with two quarterback hits and three tackles for loss. The Ravens still rank just 20th in overall pass defense, but they’re on the way up.