Ravens vs. Steelers scouting report for Week 12: Who has the edge?

RAVENS PASSING GAME: Quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 17 of 29 passes for 186 yards and an interception in Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. He’s dropped to 23rd in ESPN’s QBR ranking, which he topped in 2019. He played his worst game of the season in the Ravens’ Week 8 loss to the Steelers, committing four turnovers. Tight end Mark Andrews had a big game against the Titans with five catches for 96 yards and a touchdown. He leads the team in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches. Wide receiver Dez Bryant caught four passes on five targets against Tennessee in his first substantial action for the Ravens. He could become an important short-yardage and red zone option going forward. No. 1 receiver Marquise Brown didn’t have any receptions in the loss and has caught just six over the past four games. Jackson and Ravens coach John Harbaugh have both said they need to find ways to get Brown the ball. The Ravens rank 31st in passing offense and 24th in yards per attempt.