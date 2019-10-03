RAVENS PASSING GAME: Quarterback Lamar Jackson improved his accuracy in Week 4 after a disappointing performance against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he threw his first two interceptions of the season. He’s on pace to throw for 4,440 yards and 40 touchdowns with a 109.4 quarterback rating, so by any measure, he’s far ahead of where he was last year as a passer. Opponents have played off rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown to neutralize his speed, and he struggled in the Ravens’ 40-25 loss to the Cleveland Browns, with four catches on seven targets for 22 yards. Jackson’s other favorite target, tight end Mark Andrews, looked healthier than he did in Week 3 but caught just four passes on eight targets for 31 yards. Jackson spread his throws liberally against the Browns, with completions to 10 receivers. Rookie wide receiver Miles Boykin caught his second career touchdown pass against the Browns but still has not nudged ahead of veterans Seth Roberts and Willie Snead IV in the rotation.