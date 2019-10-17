RAVENS PASSING GAME: Quarterback Lamar Jackson has tailed off from his hot start as a passer. In Sunday’s 23-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, he completed 21 of 33 for 236 yards but ended the day frustrated with the Ravens’ inability to finish drives in the end zone. Jackson’s top deep threat, Marquise Brown, missed the Bengals game with an ankle injury and did not practice on Wednesday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the rookie is day to day. In Brown’s absence, Jackson struggled to find downfield targets, with no wide receiver catching more than three passes or gaining more than 18 yards on a single play. Tight end Mark Andrews resumed his place as the team’s most productive receiver with six catches on eight targets for 99 yards against the Bengals, but he also fumbled on an ill-advised attempt to hurdle several defenders. The Ravens rank 14th in the NFL in passing and 11th in yards per attempt after six weeks.