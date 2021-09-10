Ravens vs. Raiders scouting report for Week 1 of 2021 season: Who has the edge?

The Ravens have produced more on the ground than any team in the league since Jackson stepped in as their starting quarterback halfway through the 2018 season. He surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for a second straight season in 2020. Jackson’s impact will be tested like never before after the Ravens lost their top two running backs, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, to season-ending knee injuries. They’ll turn to training camp breakout Ty’Son Williams, who spent most of last season on the practice squad, and hastily signed veterans Le’Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray, one of whom will likely be asked to contribute in Las Vegas. The Raiders ranked 30th in run defense in 2020, allowing opponents to average 4.6 yards per carry. They don’t have a standout interior run defender, which could be a problem if the Ravens run Edwards and Williams out of power sets. They signed longtime Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright to shore up the middle tier of their defense.