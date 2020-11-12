Ravens vs. Patriots scouting report for Week 10: Who has the edge?

RAVENS PASSING GAME: Quarterback Lamar Jackson played an efficient game against a good Indianapolis Colts defense, completing 19 of 23 passes with no turnovers. He was particularly effective throwing off play action in the second half. Playing without All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley, the Ravens did a solid job protecting their quarterback against the Colts, who hit him just twice. Jackson sits 17th in ESPN’s QBR ranking, which he topped in 2019. After facing criticism for locking in on wide receiver Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews, Jackson has spread his throws around the last two weeks. Tight end Nick Boyle and slot receiver Willie Snead IV each caught four passes on four targets against the Colts. At the midpoint of the season, only one pass catcher, Brown, is on pace for more than 600 receiving yards. The Ravens rank 31st in passing offense and 25th in yards per attempt.