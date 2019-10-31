PATRIOTS PASS DEFENSE: The Patriots have created turnovers at an astonishing rate with 19 interceptions through eight games, almost twice as many as the next teams in the NFL rankings. Their plus-17 turnover margin also laps the field. If that’s not enough, they lead the league with 31 sacks and four defensive touchdowns. Cornerbacks Jonathan Jones, Jason McCourty and Stephon Gilmore and safety Devin McCourty have all earned outstanding coverage grades from Pro Football Focus. Collins has been a terror both in the pass rush (six sacks) and in coverage (three interceptions). The New England rush comes from all angles; Kyle Van Noy and rookie Chase Winovich have 4 1/2 sacks each from the edges, and defensive tackle Adam Butler has the same number from inside. In sum, Jackson has never faced a greater defensive challenge in his young career.