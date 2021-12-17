Ravens vs. Packers scouting report for Week 15: Who has the edge?

We don’t know who will play quarterback for the Ravens after Lamar Jackson limped off the field with a sprained ankle in the second quarter of their 24-22 loss to the Browns. Jackson and the offense were off to another slow start when backup Tyler Huntley stepped in. Though Huntley took two sacks and fumbled twice, with one of those returned for a touchdown, he rallied the Ravens to within two points in the fourth quarter, completing 27 of 38 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Mark Andrews was his top target, catching 11 passes on 11 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown. Andrews (75 catches on 109 targets, 926 yards) seems headed for his second career Pro Bowl. Rookie Rashod Bateman also broke out against the Browns with seven catches on eight targets, including a pair of explosive plays to set up touchdowns. Wide receiver Marquise Brown (70 catches on 107 targets, 826 yards) remains the team’s other top weapon, no matter who’s throwing the passes. Tackles Alejandro Villanueva and Tyre Phillips struggled again in pass protection against the Browns. Cleveland defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (3 ½ sacks, 13 quarterback hits) blew past Phillips for a key sack when the Ravens had a chance at a game-winning drive in the last two minutes. Starting right tackle Patrick Mekari (hand) returned to practice Wednesday, which should help.