RAVENS PASSING GAME: Lamar Jackson has passed for just 250 yards over the last two weeks, though he did complete 11 of 15 in an impressive second half Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. That performance included a 61-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hayden Hurst, who became his top target with Mark Andrews sidelined by a leg injury. Andrews, who leads the Ravens in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, did not practice Monday but could play Thursday. Jackson has struggled to get the ball to his wide receivers all season, and that problem has worsened over the last two weeks. Rookie Marquise Brown, the team’s most productive wide receiver, caught four passes for -1 yard in those two victories. What Jackson has lacked in volume, he’s made up for in efficiency, with a 109.2 passer rating that ranks fourth in the NFL. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has been one of the best pass blockers in the league, and if he misses Thursday’s game because of a concussion, the negative impact could be significant.