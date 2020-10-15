Ravens vs. Eagles scouting report for Week 6: Who has the edge?

EAGLES PASSING GAME: Former Most Valuable Player candidate Carson Wentz is off to a dreadful start, having completed just 60% of his passes with nine interceptions through five games. Wentz threw two interceptions and was sacked five times Sunday in a 38-29 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Playing without injured starters Brandon Brooks and Jason Peters, Philadelphia’s offensive line has performed well, according to ESPN’s pass-block win-rate statistic, but has allowed Wentz to take 44 hits. In better news for the Eagles, second-year wide receiver Travis Fulgham has busted out over the past two games, with 12 catches on 16 targets for 209 yards. Wentz has targeted his three tight ends, Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert and Richard Rodgers, a whopping 60 times. He also throws frequently to running back Miles Sanders, who’s struggled with 11 catches on 23 targets. The Eagles rank 26th in passing offense and 30th in yards per attempt.