Ravens vs. Dolphins scouting report for Week 10: Who has the edge?

The Ravens generally performed well against Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in Week 9, holding him to 187 yards on 28 attempts, but they continue to be haunted by big plays, exemplified by Cousins’ 50-yard touchdown strike to Justin Jefferson in the first quarter. The Ravens have struggled with tackling and coverage communications, allowing opposing quarterbacks to average 7.3 yards per attempt, 29th in the league. Their top cornerback, Marlon Humphrey, had the initial coverage on Jefferson’s touchdown but otherwise bounced back from a poor performance in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens did not sack Cousins and again dialed back the relentless blitzing that characterized coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale’s defenses in the past. It will be intriguing to see how they go after a Miami offensive line that has struggled with pass blocking all year. They will be without starting safety DeShon Elliott, who suffered a likely season-ending injury against the Vikings.