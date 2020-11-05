Ravens vs. Colts scouting report for Week 9: Who has the edge?

RAVENS PASS DEFENSE: The Ravens will be without All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who tested positive for COVID-19 last weekend. With seven other defenders — including starters Queen, Elliott, L.J. Fort and Matthew Judon — absent from practice this week because they were in close contact with Humphrey, it’s difficult to project the team’s performance in Indianapolis. The loss of Humphrey will strain a secondary that was already thin because of injuries to cornerbacks Tavon Young and Anthony Averett. The Ravens have played outstanding pass defense, holding opposing quarterbacks to 5.4 yards per attempt and ranking third in pressure percentage. Cornerback Jimmy Smith has delivered one of his best seasons and will be all the more essential with Humphrey out. Campbell leads the team with four sacks, and eight Ravens have at least two.