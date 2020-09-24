Ravens vs. Chiefs scouting report for Week 3: Who has the edge?

RAVENS PASSING GAME: Quarterback Lamar Jackson has completed 38 of 49 passes without an interception in the first two games of the season. Marquise Brown has been his top receiver with 10 catches on 12 targets for 143 yards. Slot receiver Willie Snead IV has caught all six passes thrown his way. Tight end Mark Andrews had an unusually quiet game in Week 2 with one catch on three targets. Jackson has targeted tight end Nick Boyle just four times this season, but Boyle was the team’s leading receiver in a Week 3 loss to the Chiefs last season. The Texans sacked Jackson four times Sunday, a cause for concern given that the Chiefs sacked him three times and held him to 22-for-43 passing in 2019.