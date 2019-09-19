Ravens vs. Chiefs scouting report: Who has the edge?

Here’s who has the edge on offense, defense and special teams in Sunday’s Week 3 game between the Ravens and Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium:
RAVENS PASSING GAME: Quarterback Lamar Jackson delivered another excellent performance in the team’s 23-17 Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals, throwing for 272 yards and clinching the game with a 41-yard completion to rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown. After two weeks, Jackson has a 145.2 passer rating with seven touchdown passes against zero interceptions. Tight end Mark Andrews has been Jackson’s most reliable receiver, catching 16 passes on 17 targets and surpassing 100 yards in both victories. He’s the NFL’s most efficient tight end through two weeks, according to the analytics website Pro Football Focus. Andrews and Brown have caught 28 of the Ravens’ 47 completed passes this year, but coach John Harbaugh said the distribution will even out.
CHIEFS PASSING GAME: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has picked up right where he left off in his 2018 MVP season, throwing for 821 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions in the Chiefs’ first three games. No quarterback in the NFL is better at throwing deep or improvising brilliant passes from unusual angles. The Ravens learned this firsthand when Mahomes threw for 377 yards and two touchdowns against their top-ranked defense last year. The Ravens will not have to face Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, whom they could not stop late in last year’s 27-24 loss in Kansas City. Mahomes’ top deep threat is out with a shoulder injury. But Mahomes has adapted, throwing to Sammy Watkins (16.5 yards per catch) and Demarcus Robinson (24.6 yards per catch). Tight end Travis Kelce (10 catches for 195 yards and a touchdown) remains one of the elite at his position. The Chiefs will play without their starting left tackle, Eric Fisher, who’s having core muscle surgery, but their right tackle, Mitchell Schwartz, has been excellent.
EDGE: Chiefs
***
RAVENS RUNNING GAME: The Ravens lead the league in rushing and rank fifth in yards per attempt after two weeks, but in last Sunday’s victory, they relied heavily on Jackson’s gift for gobbling up ground against a light-pressure defense. Their quarterback piled up 120 yards on 16 carries after running just three times in the season opener. The Ravens were less effective between the tackles, with No. 1 running back Mark Ingram II accumulating just 47 yards on 13 carries against the Cardinals. Ingram’s backups, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, added 15 yards on four carries.
CHIEFS RUNNING GAME: The Chiefs run less frequently and less effectively than the Ravens, ranking 16th in the league in attempts and 29th in yards per carry. Running back Damien Williams has gained just 34 yards on 22 carries while veteran LeSean McCoy has been more efficient, with 104 yards on 21 carries. Mahomes scrambles effectively but has run just twice this season. He did gain 272 yards on 60 carries last season, so he can’t be ignored as a running threat.
EDGE: Ravens
***
RAVENS RUSH DEFENSE: The Ravens have dominated in this area, leading the league in rushing defense and allowing just 1.8 yards per carry. The Cardinals hardly tried out of their spread offense, running 11 times for 20 yards against the Ravens’ stout front seven. Interior linemen Michael Pierce, Brandon Williams and Chris Wormley have all played well against the run, as has outside linebacker Pernell McPhee, who’s asked to set the edge when he’s in the game. Safety Tony Jefferson and cornerback Marlon Humphrey have added excellent support from the defensive backfield.
CHIEFS RUSH DEFENSE: The Chiefs have allowed their first two opponents to average 6 yards per carry, worst in the league, so this will be a key weakness for the Ravens to exploit. Their Jackson-led offense ran for 194 yards in Kansas City last season. Anthony Hitchens ranks second on the Chiefs in tackles and has been the team’s best linebacker against the run, according to Pro Football Focus. Nose tackles Xavier Williams and Derrick Nnadi have also graded as solid run defenders, but the Chiefs’ defensive backs have been forced to make too many stops against opposing ball carriers.
EDGE: Ravens
***
RAVENS PASS DEFENSE: The Ravens secondary showed surprising vulnerability in Week 2 against Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, who took advantage of communication lapses to connect on four plays of 30 yards or more and average 8.7 yards per attempt overall. After blanketing opponents most of last year, the Ravens rank 18th in pass defense through two games. Cornerbacks Brandon Carr and Marlon Humphrey have played well, but Anthony Averett has struggled at times trying to slot in for injured veteran Jimmy Smith. The pass rush has been more effective, with outside linebackers McPhee and Matthew Judon both grading well. The Ravens sacked Murray thrice and hit him nine times.
CHIEFS PASS DEFENSE: The Chiefs ranked 31st in pass defense in 2018 and have been vulnerable again so far this season, allowing opponents to complete almost 70% of their passes and average 7 yards per attempt. The Chiefs have a stellar pass rusher in defensive tackle Chris Jones but traded their other top sack producer, Dee Ford, in the offseason. They have three interceptions through two games, and cornerbacks Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller have graded solidly, according to Pro Football Focus.
EDGE: Ravens
***
RAVENS SPECIAL TEAMS: Justin Tucker has made all four of his field-goal attempts, including a 51-yarder in the fourth quarter Sunday. The Cardinals managed zero return yards on three punts by Sam Koch. The Ravens also held them to 14.8 yards on kickoff returns. Cyrus Jones, meanwhile, has continued his standout work from last season, averaging 14.8 yards on five punt returns.
CHIEFS SPECIAL TEAMS: The Chiefs are missing a major return threat with Hill sidelined. Running back De’Anthony Thomas has stepped in as their primary punt returner, averaging 5.6 yards on five attempts. Harrison Butker has made all four of his field-goal attempts after hitting 62 of 69 the previous two seasons. His career success rate of 90.4% is a hair better than Tucker’s, though he doesn’t have enough attempts to qualify in the all-time rankings. Dustin Colquitt put an impressive 46.7% of his punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line last season.
EDGE: Even
***
RAVENS INTANGIBLES: At 2-0, the Ravens could begin to build a meaningful lead in the AFC North if they upset the Chiefs in Kansas City. They came close last year, pushing the eventual conference finalist to overtime before losing, 27-24. And they have reason to believe their 2019 offense is more capable of going score for score with Mahomes and Co.
CHIEFS INTANGIBLES: The Chiefs went 7-1 at home in 2018 and are off to another fast start with two easy road wins to start this season. Mahomes gives them confidence against any opponent. Andy Reid is 2-0 against his former assistant, Harbaugh, since he took over the Chiefs in 2013.
EDGE: Chiefs
***
PREDICTION: The Ravens are the better-rounded team, but with their secondary sorting out communication troubles, this isn’t an ideal time for them to face Mahomes. They’ll move the ball consistently against a so-so Kansas City defense but will fall one score short on the road. Chiefs 34, Ravens 30.