Ravens vs. Chiefs scouting report: Who has the edge?

CHIEFS PASSING GAME: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has picked up right where he left off in his 2018 MVP season, throwing for 821 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions in the Chiefs’ first three games. No quarterback in the NFL is better at throwing deep or improvising brilliant passes from unusual angles. The Ravens learned this firsthand when Mahomes threw for 377 yards and two touchdowns against their top-ranked defense last year. The Ravens will not have to face Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, whom they could not stop late in last year’s 27-24 loss in Kansas City. Mahomes’ top deep threat is out with a shoulder injury. But Mahomes has adapted, throwing to Sammy Watkins (16.5 yards per catch) and Demarcus Robinson (24.6 yards per catch). Tight end Travis Kelce (10 catches for 195 yards and a touchdown) remains one of the elite at his position. The Chiefs will play without their starting left tackle, Eric Fisher, who’s having core muscle surgery, but their right tackle, Mitchell Schwartz, has been excellent.