Ravens vs. Chargers scouting report for Week 6: Who has the edge?

Quarterback Lamar Jackson rallied the Ravens to victory over the Indianapolis Colts with the greatest passing game of his career (37 of 43, 442 yards, 4 touchdowns). Jackson’s performance continued his recent trend of attacking downfield against defenses designed to stymie the Ravens at the line of scrimmage. He leads the league in air yards per attempt and air yards per completion, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. The Ravens rank sixth in the league in passing and third in yards per attempt after ranking 32nd and 21st last season, so their offense has changed radically. Jackson’s favorite targets, wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and tight end Mark Andrews, had huge games against the Colts, with a combined 20 catches on 23 targets for 272 yards and four touchdowns. Andrews has graded as the league’s No. 1 tight end, according to Pro Football Focus, and Brown is No. 7 among wide receivers. Jackson has targeted second-year wide receivers Devin Duvernay and James Proche II more frequently over the past two weeks, completing 14 of 18 attempts to the unsung pair. The next question is how the Ravens will integrate No. 1 pick Rashod Bateman as he comes back from groin surgery. Jackson will try to keep his roll going against a Chargers defense that has allowed opposing quarterbacks to average 6.4 yards per attempt, 13th in the league.