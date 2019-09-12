Scouting report for Sunday’s Ravens-Cardinals game

RAVENS RUNNING GAME: Mark Ingram II’s Ravens debut was overshadowed by Jackson’s performance, but the veteran running back blasted through the line for 49 yards on his first carry and finished with 107 yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries overall. Gus Edwards, the team’s most productive runner in the second half of last season, was less efficient, with 56 yards on 17 carries in the opener. Rookie Justice Hill carried seven times for 27 yards in his debut. All three running backs carried on the team’s opening scoring drive, a preview of the multiheaded approach offensive coordinator Greg Roman will likely use. Jackson ran just three times for six yards, far below his averages for last season. He threw so well that he had little reason to take off, but Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Jackson will still run when the opportunities arise.