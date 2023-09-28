Ravens vs. Browns scouting report for Week 4: Who has the edge?

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Ravens squandered a series of opportunities to put away the Indianapolis Colts before losing, 22-19, in overtime. The Browns rode a dominant defensive performance to beat the Tennessee Titans, 27-3. Which team will have the advantage Sunday?

Ravens passing game vs. Browns pass defense

Lamar Jackson’s passing statistics — 22 of 31 for 203 yards — were not substantially worse against the Colts than they’d been in a rousing victory over the Cincinnati Bengals a week earlier. But Jackson played a less patient game against Indianapolis, looking downfield infrequently as his offensive line, still missing left tackle Ronnie Stanley and center Tyler Linderbaum, struggled to give him sufficient time. Jackson fumbled twice, losing one of them, took a sack that might have cost the Ravens a game-winning field goal and threw behind wide receiver Zay Flowers on a key play in overtime. Odell Beckham Jr., perhaps his best downfield target, was out with an ankle injury, but Jackson completed just one pass on three attempts to Rashod Bateman, who spent much of the afternoon trying to get open on deep routes. Tight end Mark Andrews was a smaller part of the offense than usual, catching four passes on five targets for 35 yards. Flowers has easily been the Ravens’ busiest receiver this season, with 21 catches on 25 targets, but he’s averaging just 9 yards per reception, a sign that plays designed to get him yards after the catch are not regularly clicking. Stanley (knee) and Linderbaum (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday; Beckham (foot) and Bateman, whose hamstring tightened up Sunday, were absent.

Jackson will need all the help he can get against a Cleveland defense that has eaten quarterbacks alive this season. The Titans’ Ryan Tannehill took five sacks against the Browns and completed just 13 of 25 passes for 104 yards. In a season-opening win over the Bengals, the Browns harassed Joe Burrow into the worst game of his career — 14 of 31 for 82 yards. Cleveland has given up one offensive touchdown all season. Coordinator Jim Schwartz’s defense presents serious problems at all three levels, starting with an elite pass rusher in Myles Garrett, who has 4 /12 sacks and 10 quarterback hits through three games. Former Raven Za’Darius Smith is a fearsome complement on the other edge. The Browns rank 10th in blitz rate but first in pressures per dropback. Grant Delpit is one of the league’s best safeties. Cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II were first-round draft picks. Jackson and his banged-up offensive line won’t face a more talented, confident defense this season.

EDGE: Browns

Browns passing game vs. Ravens pass defense

Quarterback Deshaun Watson played the best game of his Browns career against Tennessee, completing 27 of 33 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns. He had struggled with accuracy, thrown two interceptions and fumbled three times in Cleveland’s first two games. The Browns gave Watson a record amount of guaranteed money to be their franchise quarterback, so they’ll hope his latest performance was a sign of things to come. His top target is wide receiver Amari Cooper, who caught seven passes on eight targets for 116 yards against the Titans. Elijah Moore, a 2021 second-round pick whom the Browns traded for in the offseason, was also effective against Tennessee, catching all nine balls thrown his way. Tight end David Njoku has made several big plays against the Ravens over the years but is off to a quiet start, with 10 catches for 92 yards through three games. Cleveland’s offensive line, led by guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, is strong, but left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. is off to a rough start.

Can the Ravens continue to prevent big plays while they wait for their stars to return from injury? They rank sixth in pass DVOA, impressive considering they have played the entire season without their top cornerback, Marlon Humphrey, and much of it without their top ballhawk, Marcus Williams, and their top edge defender, Odafe Oweh. They’re blitzing on 34.5% of dropbacks, up from 21.3% last year, a sign that coordinator Mike Macdonald is doing everything he can to scheme up pressure. Safety Kyle Hamilton, playing close to line of scrimmage as a big nickel back, terrorized the Colts with three sacks in addition to covering Indianapolis’ top slot receiver. Geno Stone has filled in admirably for Williams, grading as one of the league’s top coverage safeties, according to Pro Football Focus. Brandon Stephens has been a punishing workhorse at cornerback. Jadeveon Clowney has helped cover for the absences of Oweh and David Ojabo, who are both dealing with ankle injuries. The Ravens also signed veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy this week, though it’s unclear if he’ll play against Cleveland. Williams (pectoral) returned to practice Wednesday, while Hamilton (back) was missing.

EDGE: Even

Ravens running game vs. Browns run defense

The Ravens ran for a season-high 186 yards against the Colts, and Jackson’s legs were the key to their brief offensive revival late in the third quarter. He’s averaging 6 yards per carry on the season, and his ability to slip and twirl away from oncoming defenders remains unparalleled. This is another area where the Ravens are hurting, however. They lost their top running back, J.K. Dobbins, to a torn Achilles tendon. Justice Hill missed the Colts game with a toe injury. Gus Edwards left to be examined for a possible concussion. They were down to practice squad call-ups Melvin Gordon III and Kenyan Drake by the end of the loss.

The Browns rank first in pass DVOA. They’re only second in rush DVOA. Opponents have averaged 2.8 yards per carry against them, and they held Tennessee’s Derrick Henry to 20 yards on 11 attempts. Delpit and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. are top-notch run defenders. So are Garrett and Smith on the edges. Shelby Harris and Maurice Hurst are tough on the interior. Again, there just aren’t a lot of weaknesses here.

EDGE: Browns

Browns running game vs. Ravens run defense

A massive strength turned into an area of uncertainty when Nick Chubb, probably the best pure runner in the league, suffered a season-ending knee injury. The Browns quickly brought back Kareem Hunt to help Jerome Ford fill the gap, but they combined for just 31 yards on 15 carries against the Titans. Watson — 83 yards on 15 carries for the season — cannot be ignored.

The Ravens faltered on the edges against Indianapolis, allowing Zack Moss to get outside for a pair of 24-yard runs on his way to 122 yards for the day. They’re still ninth in rush DVOA, led by one of the league’s best linebacker duos in Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen, who have combined for 64 tackles through three games. Smith is Pro Football Focus’ top-graded inside linebacker. Michael Pierce and Travis Jones have played well on the interior. But the Ravens badly missed Oweh against the Colts, turning to Jeremiah Moon and rookie Tavius Robinson in his and Ojabo’s absence.

EDGE: Ravens

Ravens special teams vs. Browns special teams

The Ravens gave up another long punt return, this one 32 yards, against the Colts and squandered a chance to run down the clock late in the game because of a communication lapse on a kick return. Their punt coverage is second worst in the league, per DVOA. Kicker Justin Tucker missed a potential game-winning field goal from 61 yards but made his other attempt from 50 yards.

The Browns rank 20th on special teams DVOA. Their new kicker, journeyman Dustin Hopkins, has made seven of eight field goal attempts this year. Donovan Peoples-Jones is a big-play threat but has struggled to do much with his punt returns, averaging just 5.2 yards, down from 12.4 in 2022.

EDGE: Ravens

Ravens intangibles vs. Browns intangibles

As high as they were coming off their victory in Cincinnati, the Ravens lost their mojo as they failed to execute on a series of plays that could have clinched a victory over the Colts. Their injury toll continues to mount in the secondary, at outside linebacker, on the offensive line and at running back. Coach John Harbaugh will have them motivated to play in Cleveland, but they’re battered team.

The Browns could have been devastated by the loss of Chubb but instead responded by smothering the Titans. Their defense is the best in the league and a source of great confidence. They’ve allowed six points total in two home games. If Watson can come anywhere close to his 2020 form, they’ll be a formidable threat to take the AFC North for coach Kevin Stefanski, who’s 28-25 in four seasons.

EDGE: Browns

Prediction

This is a tough ask for the Ravens, who looked lost on offense for much of their overtime loss to the Colts. Cleveland plays defense as well as any team in the NFL does anything. Watson is more fallible and will give the Ravens chances to hang close, but you don’t want to go against Garrett and company with a wounded offensive line. Browns 20, Ravens 16