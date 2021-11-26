Ravens vs. Browns scouting report for Week 12: Who has the edge?

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley led the Ravens to a comeback victory over the Chicago Bears, but Lamar Jackson is expected to return from illness against the Browns. Jackson struggled with the Miami Dolphins’ relentless Cover-0 blitzes in his last start, but the Browns rank in the league’s bottom 10 in blitz rate, so this might not be the week for him to show how he has adjusted. The Ravens also played without their No. 1 wide receiver, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (thigh), against the Bears. Tight end Mark Andrews stepped in as Huntley’s chief target with eight catches, five of them for first downs. He’s on track for career highs in receptions and yards. Veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins was sharper in his second game back from a hamstring injury, catching the pass that set up the Ravens’ game-winning touchdown. First-round pick Rashod Bateman has caught 21 passes for 270 yards in his first five games and has also drawn three interference penalties, a result of his clean, quick releases from the line of scrimmage. The Ravens rank 11th in the league in passing and 14th in yards per attempt.