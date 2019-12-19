RAVENS PASSING GAME: Lamar Jackson threw for five touchdowns for the third time this season in the Ravens’ 42-21 Week 15 victory over the New York Jets. The story of Jackson’s second year has been efficiency over volume. He ranks 24th in the league in pass attempts and 29th in yards per game but leads the NFL in touchdown passes and ranks second in passer rating. As a team, the Ravens rank 26th in passing yardage but eighth in yards per attempt. Tight end Mark Andrews leads the roster with 58 catches for 759 yards and eight touchdowns. After a pair of unproductive performances, rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown bounced back against the Jets, catching all four passes thrown his way for 45 yards and a touchdown. He also drew an interference penalty in the end zone. Jackson has thrown touchdown passes to nine players this season. In the Ravens’ 40-25 loss to the Browns in Week 4, he completed 24 of 34 for 247 yards but threw two interceptions (out of six total for 2019).