Ravens vs. Browns scouting report for Week 4: Who has the edge?

RAVENS RUNNING GAME: The Ravens added to their league-leading rushing total with 203 yards against the Chiefs. Their top running back, Mark Ingram II, exceeded 100 yards for the second time in three games and is averaging 6 yards per carry. He’s also shown off his gifts as a red-zone runner (and fantasy football star) with five touchdowns in three games. Gus Edwards had his best game of the season in Kansas City, carrying seven times for 53 yards and looking like the power runner who broke out in the second half of last season. Jackson remains an unmatched threat as a running quarterback, with 172 yards on 27 carries through three games. Right guard Marshal Yanda still grades as the team’s best run blocker, according to the scouting website Pro Football Focus. Left guard Bradley Bozeman has also earned solid grades in his first season as a starter.