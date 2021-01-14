Ravens vs. Bills scouting report for the AFC divisional round: Who has the edge?

BILLS PASSING GAME: Quarterback Josh Allen continued his breakout third season with a stellar playoff performance (26-for-35, 324 yards, two touchdowns) against the Indianapolis Colts. Allen was particularly devastating outside the pocket, where he completed seven of nine passes for 117 yards, according to Pro Football Focus. His mobility and superior arm strength make him a rare threat on plays that appear broken. Allen finished the regular season third in ESPN’s QBR, completing 69.2% of his attempts with 37 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions for the league’s third-ranked passing offense. The Bills scored on nearly half their drives and led the league in third-down efficiency. Allen targeted former Maryland star Stefon Diggs an astounding 166 times, and Diggs led the league in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535). He built on that success with six catches for 128 yards and a touchdown against the Colts. Diggs actually increased his production down the stretch, even as teams knew how often he would be targeted. Allen also has a prolific secondary option in Cole Beasley (82 catches on 107 targets, 967 yards). Beasley and Diggs form the surest-handed duo in the league. On the other hand, the Bills don’t have stellar pass catchers at running back or tight end.