RAVENS RUSH DEFENSE: The 49ers hurt the Ravens with outside runs, averaging 6 yards per carry on the way to 174 rushing yards, the second-most the Ravens have given up all season. Few opponents have tested the Baltimore defense on the ground, in part because so many have played from behind. But the Ravens have allowed 4.5 yards per carry, 11th-worst in the league, and have been particularly vulnerable on the edges, where outside linebackers Jaylon Ferguson and Tyus Bowser struggled against the 49ers. The Ravens are stronger in the middle. Nose tackle Michael Pierce returned to the lineup after missing two games with an ankle injury and played well against the 49ers. His interior partner, Brandon Williams, was also effective while playing almost 75 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. Middle linebacker Josh Bynes continues to be the most reliable run defender in his position group.