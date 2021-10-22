Ravens vs. Bengals scouting report for Week 7: Who has the edge?

Quarterback Lamar Jackson took a more conservative approach in the team’s 34-6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, but he still ranks fifth in the league in yards per attempt. Tight end Mark Andrews (5 catches on 6 targets, 68 yards, 1 touchdown) was Jackson’s top target in Week 6 and has graded as the league’s best player at his position, according to Pro Football Focus. Marquise “Hollywood” Brown just missed a touchdown catch against the Chargers; he leads the team in receiving yards (486) and touchdowns (5). The Ravens could be without wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) for a second straight week. First-round draft pick Rashod Bateman made up for Watkins’ absence against the Chargers with four catches, all of them for first downs, on six targets. Jackson’s pass protection broke down in the second quarter against Los Angeles, and the Ravens will be without left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) for the rest of the season. Alejandro Villanueva has filled in ably, but he’s dealing with a knee injury that has kept him out of practices each of the past two weeks.