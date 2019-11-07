BENGALS PASSING GAME: Rookie quarterback Ryan Finley will start his first NFL game Sunday, replacing Andy Dalton as the Bengals look for a path forward after their 0-8 start. Finley made first-team All-ACC at North Carolina State last season but has yet to play a regular-season NFL snap. With Dalton at the helm, the Bengals ranked 11th in the league in passing yardage but 27th in yards per attempt. Cincinnati’s best offensive player, wide receiver A.J. Green, did not practice Wednesday but could return after missing the first half of the season with an ankle injury. The Ravens held the Bengals’ other top receiver, Tyler Boyd, to just three catches for 10 yards in Week 6. But 6-foot-5 Auden Tate caught five passes for 91 yards as the Bengals picked on Ravens cornerback Maurice Canady, whom they released this week. Tight end Tyler Eifert has finally stayed healthy this season but has averaged just 8.3 yards per catch.