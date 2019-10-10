Here’s who has the edge on offense, defense and special teams in Sunday’s Week 6 game between the Ravens and Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium.
RAVENS PASSING GAME: Quarterback Lamar Jackson had his worst passing game of the season in Sunday’s 26-23 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, averaging just 5.8 yards per attempt, throwing three interceptions and taking five sacks. Jackson’s passing numbers have trended in the wrong direction since the first two games, and he’s been more mistake-prone against the talented defensive fronts of the Steelers and Cleveland Browns. Rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown made a sensational touchdown catch in traffic against the Steelers but missed a chunk of the game with an ankle injury. Jackson continues to rely heavily on his three tight ends, all of whom have played well. Mark Andrews caught five passes on seven targets in Pittsburgh and might have added one more if not for a questionable no-call on a ball that was intercepted. Hayden Hurst also stood out as he increased his snap count and caught four passes on four targets.
BENGALS PASSING GAME: The winless Bengals rank ninth in passing offense but just 27th in net yards per attempt, and they’ll be without two of their best playmakers. Quarterback Andy Dalton has completed 63.2% of his passes and thrown seven touchdown passes against four interceptions, but he grades as one of the 10 worst starters, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s taken 20 sacks in five games. Cincinnati’s top receiver, Tyler Boyd, has given the Ravens fits, with 23 catches for 365 yards and two touchdowns in six career games. But the Bengals will play without 2017 first-round pick John Ross III (20.5 yards per catch) and more importantly, without their best offensive player and longtime Ravens killer A.J. Green. Tight ends Tyler Eifert and C.J. Uzomah have combined for just 19 catches and 177 yards.
EDGE: Ravens
RAVENS RUNNING GAME: The Ravens struggled to open holes for Mark Ingram II against the Steelers, and he finished with just 44 yards on 19 carries. Jackson was the team’s top ground threat, with 70 yards on 14 carries. He has 308 rushing yards through five games and leads the Ravens with an average of 6.2 yards per carry. After a down week, the Ravens rank second in total rushing and fifth in yards per attempt.
BENGALS RUNNING GAME: Despite playing two running backs who’ve produced in the past, Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard, the Bengals have struggled to get anything going. They rank 31st in the league in rushing and have not managed a run longer than 18 yards. Mixon has averaged 3.7 yards per attempt and failed to score in five games. Much of the fault lies with Cincinnati’s offensive line, where guards John Miller and Michael Jordan and tackles Andre Smith and Bobby Hart all grade as below-average run blockers, according to Pro Football Focus.
EDGE: Ravens
RAVENS RUSH DEFENSE: The Ravens shored up their run defense after the Browns rumbled for 193 yards against them in Week 4. With defensive tackle Brandon Williams back in the lineup, they held the Steelers to 77 yards on 19 carries. The Ravens rank 10th overall in run defense, though they’d like to lower the 4.7 yards per carry opponents have averaged. Middle linebacker Josh Bynes made his first appearance in Pittsburgh and played well while carrying a starter’s workload. Michael Pierce and Williams have continued to deliver stout work on the interior, but the Ravens did lose the top run defender in their secondary, Tony Jefferson, to a season-ending knee injury.
BENGALS RUSH DEFENSE: This is another severe weak spot for the Bengals, who rank 31st in rushing defense and have allowed opponents to average 5 yards per carry. In Week 5, they allowed an astonishing 266 rushing yards to an Arizona Cardinals team that hardly tried to run against the Ravens. Inside linebackers Nick Vigil and Preston Brown have received poor grades against the run, according to Pro Football Focus. And safety Shawn Williams leads the team in tackles, a sign that the Bengals are allowing too many ball carriers to get downfield.
EDGE: Ravens
RAVENS PASS DEFENSE: The Ravens did not give up as many “chunk” plays against the Steelers, who looked mostly for short and intermediate passes. But they still rank 29th in the league in pass defense and have allowed opponents to average 7.8 net yards per pass. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey made the decisive play of Week 5 when he stripped Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to set up the game-winning field goal. Humphrey has been the team’s best one-on-one cover corner. Fellow cornerback Maurice Canady has quietly earned a starter’s workload with his solid work in coverage. Safety Earl Thomas III hasn’t made a ton of spectacular plays (he had an interception wiped out by a teammate’s penalty in Pittsburgh) but still grades as an excellent cover safety, according to Pro Football Focus. The Ravens again struggled to generate consistent pressure against the Steelers, finishing with just three quarterback hits. Outside linebacker Matthew Judon’s production has tailed off the past few weeks. On the bright side, rookie edge rusher Jaylon Ferguson earned praise from coach John Harbaugh for his progress.
BENGALS PASS DEFENSE: As was the case with the Steelers and Browns, Cincinnati’s strength lies along the defensive front. Defensive tackle Geno Atkins has not played at his peak level but remains a dangerous interior pass rusher. Atkins is the rare player who’s consistently given Ravens guard Marshal Yanda problems over the years. Defensive end Sam Hubbard leads the team with three sacks, and his partner, Carlos Dunlap, is also a threat coming off the edge. The Bengals have ranked among the league leaders in reaching opposing quarterbacks without blitzing. But they’ve still allowed opponents to average 8.1 net yards per pass attempt because their coverage has been shaky. Cornerbacks Dre Kirkpatrick and William Jackson III have graded as mediocre at best, according to Pro Football Focus, and safeties Williams and Jessie Bates III have been worse than that.
EDGE: Bengals
RAVENS SPECIAL TEAMS: Justin Tucker made a 48-yard field goal to tie the game and a 46-yard field goal to win it in Pittsburgh. He also pinned the Steelers inside their own 15-yard line on three kickoffs. He’s made all 10 of his field-goal attempts this year. Sam Koch hit a clutch 57-yard punt from the end zone against the Steelers and has put eight of his 13 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. The Ravens have dominated in coverage, with net advantages of 7.4 yards per punt return and seven yards per kickoff return this season.
BENGALS SPECIAL TEAMS: Kicker Randy Bullock has made eight of 10 field-goal attempts. Punter Kevin Huber has struggled, with a net average of 40.3 yards. He’s put just six of his 23 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. The Bengals have been better in other areas of special teams, averaging 24.3 yards on kickoff returns and holding opponents to just 4.6 yards per punt return.
EDGE: Ravens
RAVENS INTANGIBLES: The Ravens regained the top spot in the AFC North with their victory over the Steelers and will look to extend that lead by beating up on the struggling Bengals. They know they can’t waste this opportunity to move to 4-2 given the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots loom next on their schedule.
BENGALS INTANGIBLES: The 0-5 Bengals are searching for any hint of a positive direction under first-year head coach Zac Taylor. They can take some solace from their history against the Ravens, whom they’ve beaten eight of the past 11 times the teams have played.
EDGE: Ravens
PREDICTION: The Bengals traditionally give the Ravens fits, but they’ve struggled mightily through five games under their first-year head coach, Taylor. Cincinnati has neither run effectively nor stopped opponents from piling up yards on the ground, a bad formula against the Ravens. Not to mention the Bengals will go without two of their best playmakers in Green and Ross. This looks like one of the few comfortable wins left on the Ravens’ schedule. Ravens 31, Bengals 17.