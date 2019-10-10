RAVENS PASSING GAME: Quarterback Lamar Jackson had his worst passing game of the season in Sunday’s 26-23 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, averaging just 5.8 yards per attempt, throwing three interceptions and taking five sacks. Jackson’s passing numbers have trended in the wrong direction since the first two games, and he’s been more mistake-prone against the talented defensive fronts of the Steelers and Cleveland Browns. Rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown made a sensational touchdown catch in traffic against the Steelers but missed a chunk of the game with an ankle injury. Jackson continues to rely heavily on his three tight ends, all of whom have played well. Mark Andrews caught five passes on seven targets in Pittsburgh and might have added one more if not for a questionable no-call on a ball that was intercepted. Hayden Hurst also stood out as he increased his snap count and caught four passes on four targets.