Ravens vs. Bears scouting report for Week 11: Who has the edge?

The Ravens knew the Miami Dolphins would attack them with a “Cover 0″ defense but never adjusted sufficiently. They tried to beat Miami’s pressure with screens and short crosses, but quarterback Lamar Jackson (26-for-43, 238 yards, one touchdown, one interception) never settled into a comfortable rhythm as blitzing defensive backs continued to take free runs at him. Other teams will surely try similar approaches, though it’s not clear the Bears, who rank 31st in the league in blitz percentage, will be one of them. Coach John Harbaugh expressed confidence in the Ravens’ ability to counter. With Jackson under so much pressure, he could not find his usual deep connections with Marquise Brown (six catches on 13 targets, 37 yards). Wide receiver Sammy Watkins looked rusty in his return from a three-game absence because of a hamstring injury. He pulled up too soon on a throw to the end zone and fumbled the lone ball he caught against the Dolphins. On the plus side, first-round pick Rashod Bateman (six catches on eight targets, 80 yards) continued his hot start, flashing his rare gift for snatching passes out of the air in traffic. After their down week, the Ravens rank 10th in the league in passing and yards per attempt.