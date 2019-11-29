49ERS PASS DEFENSE: If Jackson has struggled against any type of defense, it’s those featuring athletic front sevens (think the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers in the playoffs last season). And you could argue no team has quicker edge rushers than the 49ers, who lead the NFL in sacks and pressure percentage despite blitzing infrequently. The problems start with Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead, who’ve combined for 18 sacks and both grade among the NFL’s top 10 edge defenders, according to Pro Football Focus. The 49ers will be even more terrifying if Dee Ford returns from a hamstring injury that kept him out of the Packers game. The news doesn’t get much better if your quarterback does get the ball off, because 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman still ranks among the best in the league, as does safety Jimmie Ward. The 49ers have allowed opponents just four yards per pass attempt, best in the league.