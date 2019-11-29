RAVENS PASSING GAME: Lamar Jackson continues to be a low-volume passer, but he’s thrown with devastating efficiency in recent weeks. Jackson ranks third in the NFL with a passer rating of 111.4 and leads all quarterbacks in ESPN’s QBR statistic measuring total performance. He’s completed 64 of 84 passes with 13 touchdowns and no interceptions over the Ravens’ past four games. For weeks, Jackson had promised to target his wide receivers more frequently. He finally did it Monday in a 45-6 win over the Los Angeles Rams, with 11 of his 15 completions going to wideouts. Willie Snead IV and rookie Marquise Brown, who looks fully recovered from a midseason ankle injury, both caught a pair of touchdown passes. That meant a relative off day for the Ravens’ outstanding tight-end group, but Mark Andrews still leads the team’s receivers with 73 targets, 50 catches, 643 receiving yards and 16 third-down conversions. Mark Ingram II has been dangerous out of the backfield, with 18 catches on 20 targets for 169 yards and three touchdowns. The Ravens have three of the best pass blockers in the league in tackles Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr. and right guard Marshal Yanda.
49ERS PASSING GAME: Jimmy Garoppolo has played well of late, with passer ratings above 100 in four of his past five games. But he remains turnover-prone, with 10 interceptions and eight fumbles in 11 games. Tight end George Kittle is Garoppolo’s best receiver with 52 catches on 63 targets for 670 yards. Pro Football Focus grades him the top all-around player at his position. Rookie wide receiver Deebo Samuel ranks second on the team with 40 catches for 523 yards, and veteran Emmanuel Sanders has delivered his usual sound work as a possession receiver (17 catches on 24 targets for 209 yards) since the 49ers traded for him in October. The 49ers’ running backs, including former Ravens fullback Kyle Juszczyk, have been efficient receivers as well. San Francisco ranks 14th in the league in total passing but fifth in yards per attempt, a profile similar to that of the Ravens if not quite as extreme.
EDGE: Even
***
RAVENS RUNNING GAME: The Ravens rushed for a season-high 285 yards against the Rams’ fourth-ranked run defense, controlling the game on the ground from their first possession on. Ingram ran for 111 yards on 15 carries despite playing just 24 snaps; he’s averaging 5.2 yards per carry on the season. Even so, he’s overshadowed by Jackson, who’s averaging 7.1 yards per carry and still on pace to cruise past Michael Vick’s single-season rushing record for a quarterback. Ingram and Jackson could become the first pair of NFL teammates since 2009 to surpass 1,000 yards each. To put the Ravens’ ground dominance in perspective, they’re about to face the second most productive rushing team in the league, and they average 65 yards per game more than the 49ers.
49ERS RUNNING GAME: San Francisco ranks second behind the Ravens with 371 rushing attempts on the season. But the 49ers average 4.3 yards per attempt, which ranks just 17th best (the Ravens lead at 5.7 yards per attempt). Running back Matt Breida, who missed the team’s 37-8 win over the Green Bay Packers with an ankle injury, could return against the Ravens. He delivered a few huge games early in the season but had tailed off even before he got hurt. Tevin Coleman leads the 49ers in carries with 115 but has averaged just 3.9 yards per attempt. Raheem Mostert has excelled in more limited work, averaging 5.4 yards on 73 attempts.
EDGE: Ravens
***
RAVENS RUSH DEFENSE: The Ravens have jumped to such commanding early leads that they’ve faced just 20 rushing attempts per game, fewest in the league. That’s why they rank third in run defense despite allowing a not-so-great 4.3 yards per carry. They held the Rams to a paltry 22 yards on nine carries. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams and middle linebacker Josh Bynes have been the team’s standout run defenders. The Ravens could get defensive tackle Michael Pierce back from an ankle injury against the 49ers, but veteran additions Domata Peko Sr. and Justin Ellis have performed well in Pierce’s absence.
49ERS RUSH DEFENSE: This is the relative weakness of San Francisco’s No. 1 defense. The 49ers rank 19th against the run and allow 4.7 yards per carry, eighth-worst in the NFL. They’ve given up at least 100 yards in each of their past eight games, including 147 in their overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Linebacker Fred Warner easily leads the 49ers with 81 tackles but grades as a poor run defender, according to Pro Football Focus. Dre Greenlaw has graded as the team’s best inside linebacker since taking over the workload of injured starter Kwon Alexander. San Francisco doesn’t have a dominant interior run defender either, though defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has played well all-around.
EDGE: Ravens
***
RAVENS PASS DEFENSE: Cornerback Marcus Peters has played with fire and brilliance since the Ravens traded for him. Against the Rams, his former team, he made his third interception in five games and led the Ravens with eight tackles. Peters has the second-highest coverage grade among all cornerbacks, according to Pro Football Focus, with teammate Marlon Humphrey also ranking in the top 15. Earl Thomas III and Chuck Clark both grade among the top 10 cover safeties. That explains why the Ravens have climbed to the middle of the pack in pass defense after a disappointing start. They still rank just 24th in the league in sacks and 31st in quarterback hurries despite leading in blitz percentage. Outside linebacker Matthew Judon picked up his team-high seventh sack against the Rams.
49ERS PASS DEFENSE: If Jackson has struggled against any type of defense, it’s those featuring athletic front sevens (think the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers in the playoffs last season). And you could argue no team has quicker edge rushers than the 49ers, who lead the NFL in sacks and pressure percentage despite blitzing infrequently. The problems start with Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead, who’ve combined for 18 sacks and both grade among the NFL’s top 10 edge defenders, according to Pro Football Focus. The 49ers will be even more terrifying if Dee Ford returns from a hamstring injury that kept him out of the Packers game. The news doesn’t get much better if your quarterback does get the ball off, because 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman still ranks among the best in the league, as does safety Jimmie Ward. The 49ers have allowed opponents just four yards per pass attempt, best in the league.
EDGE: 49ers
***
RAVENS SPECIAL TEAMS: The Ravens have become so efficient on offense that kicker Justin Tucker and punter Sam Koch haven’t had much to do in recent weeks. Tucker has made 20 of 21 field-goal attempts on the season, just one of those from 50 yards or beyond. Koch has punted just 22 times, not enough to qualify for the league leaderboards on rate statistics. DeAnthony Thomas had his best game as a Raven in Los Angeles, with 45 yards on three punt returns. But he’s returned just three kickoffs for 34 yards in three games.
49ERS SPECIAL TEAMS: San Francisco hopes to get kicker Robbie Gould back from a quadriceps injury, though Chase McLaughlin has filled in well enough, making seven of eight field-goal attempts in three games. Mitch Wishnowsky has performed well, putting 44% of his punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line and averaging 42.6 net yards. The 49ers have been excellent in punt and kickoff coverage but below average on kickoff returns.
EDGE: Ravens
***
RAVENS INTANGIBLES: As good as the 49ers are, the Ravens have been the league’s most dominant team over the last six weeks, and they’re playing with enormous confidence behind Jackson, the current MVP favorite. In their last two home games, they’ve beaten a pair of likely playoff teams by a combined 51 points. John Harbaugh’s aggressive coaching style has fit his team’s exuberant self-belief. The Ravens have a short week to prepare for perhaps the most talented defense in the league, but they will have the advantage of hosting a West Coast opponent at 1 p.m. ET.
49ERS INTANGIBLES: Kyle Shanahan won just 10 games his first two seasons but now ranks as perhaps the leading Coach of the Year candidate with his team owning the NFC’s best record. The 49ers believe they’re Super Bowl contenders after a 37-8 thrashing of the Packers, and they’ll hold a one-day rest advantage over the Ravens, who played on Monday night. The 49ers are undefeated on the road, though the trip to Baltimore will be their toughest test by far.
EDGE: Ravens
***
PREDICTION: The 49ers, with their athletic defensive front and talented secondary, might be the best team the Ravens have faced this season. But the Ravens are more balanced and playing better than any team in the league, with an offense well-suited to attack San Francisco’s relative weakness against the run. For the first time in more than a month, we won’t see a blowout, but the Ravens will outpace the NFC’s best in front of an energetic home crowd. Ravens 30, 49ers 24.