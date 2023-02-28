Ravens scouting combine preview: Which positions and players will garner the most attention?

Lamar Jackson’s contract impasse has overshadowed every other story surrounding the Ravens this offseason and will continue to do so when the NFL scouting combine kicks off this week.

Whatever happens with their franchise quarterback, the Ravens have a draft to prepare for in April. With just five picks, they won’t be in position to fortify their roster to the degree they did in 2022, when they selected 11 players, more than half of whom made significant contributions as rookies. But with the No. 22 overall pick, they could draft an immediate starter at cornerback or wide receiver, positions where they have immediate needs. The Ravens’ draft could become far spicier, of course, if they trade Jackson and enter the market for a new quarterback.

The combine will afford them a chance to watch all the top candidates in the same venue.

Though Ravens officials will tell you they do most of their evaluation based on game scouting, tape review and meetings with prospects and coaches outside the combine, general manager Eric DeCosta has said he missed the event when it was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic in 2021.

“I think the access to the players is just critical for us; having a chance to meet with these guys, to really talk to them about their personalities and who they are, how they see themselves, their goals, their dreams,” DeCosta told reporters at the 2022 combine. “For us to get a chance to assess things like growth mindset, motivation, ability to overcome adversity, resiliency and things like that. For me, that’s the biggest thing. And then, of course, all the physical testing that we do. We found ways over the last couple of years, especially, to exist without the physical testing, but I think to see a guy workout and to see a guy compete against his peers, that’s something that helps us throughout the process.”

The NFL invited 319 prospects to Indianapolis this year. Defensive linemen and linebackers are scheduled to work out Thursday, with defensive backs and special teams players to follow Friday, quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends to take center stage Saturday and offensive linemen and running backs to wrap up the proceedings Sunday.

Here’s a look at the positions, and some of the players, of particular interest to the Ravens:

Southern California wide receiver Jordan Addison is a likely first-round draft pick thanks to his versatility and big-play production in college. (Rick Bowmer/AP)

Wide receiver

After another year of subpar production, Ravens coach John Harbaugh has said the receiver room will be overhauled more than any other part of the offense this offseason. New offensive coordinator Todd Monken spent much of his career as a wide receivers coach, so the position will no doubt be of interest to him. The Ravens could also look to the trade market or a weak free agent class to add talent next to 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman and last year’s No. 2 wide receiver, Devin Duvernay. But the draft would be the cheapest avenue for them to bring in a potential star.

Draft analysts have not reached a consensus on a top wide receiver from this class, though as many as five could go in the first round, several in the range where the Ravens will pick. Jordan Addison of Southern California is probably closest to a 100% approval rating thanks to his versatility and big-play production in college. Scouts worry about his unremarkable height and slender frame.

If the Ravens want a home-run threat rather than a technician, Jalin Hyatt of Tennessee might be their choice. He averaged 18.9 yards per catch and scored 15 touchdowns in 2022. Or perhaps they’ll favor the high ceiling of 6-foot-4, 215-pound Quentin Johnston of TCU, who could be the outside and red-zone threat they’ve lacked in recent years.

If it’s a polished slot receiver they want, Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Ohio State would be the top candidate. And don’t sleep on Zay Flowers of Boston College, a diminutive big-play threat who produced for a college offense that was otherwise stuck in neutral. Some analysts see him as a second-round talent, but many have him in the top three or four at the position.

Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo is “arguably the freakiest athlete in the entire draft," according to The Athletic's Dane Brugler. (Ashley Landis/AP)

Cornerback

Even if they re-sign veteran Marcus Peters, the Ravens need a young potential starter to pair with Marlon Humphrey. None of the candidates they auditioned last season seized the role, so it would be a surprise if they do not pick a cornerback in April.

Advertisement

This is another position without a consensus top prospect. Joey Porter Jr. of Penn State, the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers star Joey Porter, is the type of big, aggressive corner the Ravens love, but it’s hard to find a mock draft that has him still available at No. 22 overall. The same could be said for Christian Gonzalez of Oregon, who moves awfully well for a 6-foot-2, 200-pound cornerback.

Then we get to Devon Witherspoon of Illinois, who’s perhaps less impressive physically but delivered the college production the Ravens appreciate. Pro Football Focus said “his senior year tape was as good as we’ve seen in our nine years of college grading.” Dane Brugler of The Athletic referred to 6-foot-2, 210-pound Kelee Ringo of Georgia as “arguably the freakiest athlete in the entire draft” but noted that his instincts in coverage don’t always live up to his tools.

Maryland fans, meanwhile, will have their eyes on Deonte Banks, a sturdy, punishing corner who could push his way into the first round.

O’Cyrus Torrence of Florida is the top prospect at guard and regarded by most draft analysts as an immediate starter. (Butch Dill/AP)

Offensive line

With starter Ben Powers headed for free agency, the Ravens could be in the market for an immediate contributor at left guard. Or they could look to add depth at tackle, where they can never have enough backup solutions behind Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses.

Mammoth O’Cyrus Torrence of Florida is the top prospect at guard and regarded by most draft analysts as an immediate starter. He might not be the value the Ravens are looking for at No. 22, and he won’t be around later. If they’re thinking offensive line in the third round, 6-foot-6, 325-pound Andrew Vorhees of Southern California might be the play. We know the Ravens love a big, nasty run blocker, and Vorhees could be available when they pick on Day 2 because of his unremarkable athleticism.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson has the best arm in this draft class and is a threat to score from anywhere as a runner. (John Raoux/AP)

Quarterback

For the first time since the Ravens drafted Jackson in 2018, it’s at least conceivable they could be in the market for a first-round quarterback. It’s too early to know if a trade would put them in position to draft one of the elite prospects at the position, and those guys don’t tend to do much at the combine anyway. But as Jackson’s contract saga rolls on, we’re seeing the Ravens connected to quarterbacks in more mock drafts.

Advertisement

Bryce Young of Alabama is short and slight but will bring unteachable anticipation and accuracy to the team that drafts him. The Ravens would probably have to trade Jackson and then multiple first-round picks to have a chance at the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner.

The other quarterback prospects are more divisive. C.J. Stroud of Ohio State throws with lovely touch and timing but is not the elite all-around athlete some teams are looking for. Will Levis of Kentucky is at the top of ESPN analyst Mel Kiper’s quarterback list because of his 6-4, 230-pound frame, mobility and powerful arm, but other analysts question his accuracy and decision-making after throwing 10 interceptions in 2022.

Then there’s Anthony Richardson of Florida, who’s as big as Levis, has the best arm in the class and is a threat to score from anywhere as a runner. But his lack of accuracy and poor college production make him the ultimate boom-or-bust prospect.