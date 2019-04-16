Ravens single-game tickets to go on sale minutes after NFL releases schedule Wednesday

The long wait is almost over. The NFL will release the 2019 schedules at 8 p.m. Wednesday, a week ahead of the draft. And Ravens single-game tickets will go on sale minutes after the schedule is released, the team announced Tuesday.

The Ravens said an initial allotment of tickets will be made available to the general public, until the conclusion of the season ticket renewal process and sales to people on the permanent seat license waitlist are completed in July.

Fans can get ticket information at baltimoreravens.com/tickets or text "RAVETIX" to 77453, and watch the schedule release Wednesday on NFL Network.

Here’s what we know so far about the Ravens schedule:

As always, the Ravens will play six games against their AFC North foes — the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers — three at home and three away.

The Ravens and the other AFC North teams will also face the AFC East and the NFC West based on the scheduling rotation. The Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers will all come to M&T Bank Stadium in 2019. The Ravens will play away games at the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams.

Because the Ravens won the AFC North, they will also face the AFC South winner — the Houston Texans — at home and the AFC West winner — the Kansas City Chiefs — on the road. The latter will be a rematch of a game the Ravens lost 27-24 in overtime last year.

Here’s how the home and away games break down:

Home: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Patriots, Jets, Cardinals, 49ers and Texans.

Road: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Dolphins, Bills, Seahawks, Rams and Chiefs.